LPGA Amateurs DR wraps up 2025 season with traditional BIG 3 Christmas tournament

Santiago, DR.- The LPGA Amateurs Golf Association Dominican Republic closed its 2025 season with its traditional BIG 3 Christmas Tournament, an annual holiday event that has become a signature gathering for the chapter’s membership. The celebration began with an exclusive welcome cocktail on the fifth floor of the Monument to the Restoration, where attendees enjoyed sunset views and an immersive historical experience.

The opening ceremony featured remarks from María Belissa Ramírez, director of the Monument and member of the LPGA leadership team, joined by Association president Francine Carrier, along with Francia Álvarez and Lissette De Los Santos. The evening set the tone for a festive close to the season, bringing together players from across the country.

Tournament play took place the following day at the Santiago Golf Club in Las Aromas under a three-person scramble format across three flights. In Flight 1, Snow Divas on Green captured the low gross title, while Candy Canes and Blue Stars secured first and second net, respectively. Flight 2 saw The Chicks Christmas Canes win low gross, with Las Tímidas en Belén taking first net and Las Par Crackers placing second net.

In Flight 3, Ginger Birdiers earned the gross championship, followed by The Christmas Girls in first net and The Frost Girls in second net. During the awards luncheon, the chapter also recognized the winners of the 2025 Handicap Challenge, honoring players who successfully lowered their handicap throughout the year: Ekaterina Riasentseva, Carmen Germosén, Tadina Comprés, and Schandra Martínez.

Chapter leaders closed the event by encouraging golfers to renew their LPGA Amateurs membership for 2026, highlighting the program’s competitive and educational benefits. The LPGA Amateurs Golf Association provides a global platform for women to connect, learn, and compete, with more than 110 chapters in the United States and an active presence in the Dominican Republic supporting development opportunities for golfers at all levels.