Surprise for Santiago: Juan Luis Guerra confirms show at Cibao Stadium
Dominican singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra surprised fans on Friday by announcing an upcoming concert at Cibao Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros. Although the performance is officially confirmed, the artist has not yet revealed the date.
The announcement was made through a video posted on his social media accounts, set to his classic song “Santiago en coche.” The clip includes aerial shots of Cibao Stadium, confirming that the venue will host his next major show.
View this post on Instagram