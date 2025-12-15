ANJE confirms resignation of Sonia Read Villanueva amid SENASA case attention

Santo Domingo.- The National Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE) announced the resignation of Sonia Read Villanueva from her position as a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The decision was confirmed through an official statement issued by ANJE on December 14, 2025.

Read Villanueva is the daughter of businessman Eduardo Read, who has been linked to the ongoing SENASA case, a factor that has drawn public attention to her departure.

In its statement, the ANJE Board of Directors expressed gratitude for her commitment and dedication during her time in the organization. ANJE has not provided further details regarding the reasons for the resignation or announced who will fill the vacant board position.