U.S. Ambassador Leah Campos visits Central Romana sugar operations

La Romana.- U.S. Ambassador Leah F. Campos conducted a working visit to the sugar operations of Central Romana Corporation, marking her first official visit to a private-sector company since assuming her diplomatic post in the Dominican Republic.

The visit was announced during a recent luncheon hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce of the Dominican Republic (Amchamdr). The ambassador’s agenda began with a corporate presentation outlining Central Romana’s operations and its diversification into agribusiness, manufacturing, services, tourism, and real estate, along with its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Strengthening U.S.–Dominican economic relations

Ambassador Campos highlighted the importance of direct dialogue and cooperation in reinforcing U.S.–Dominican economic relations, describing Central Romana as a key contributor to bilateral trade and development. She noted that firsthand knowledge of the company’s operations and social impact strengthens the partnership between both countries.

During the tour, Campos visited the Central Romana sugar mill, where she learned about the technical and operational processes involved in sugarcane production. The delegation also toured agricultural communities, including bateyes, schools, housing, and medical sub-centers supported by the company, where the ambassador interacted with residents.