Juan Luis Guerra add second Santiago concert after sold-out show

Juan Luis Guerra and 440 have confirmed a second concert date in Santiago after tickets for the first show sold out completely, reflecting the overwhelming demand from fans eager to experience one of the most anticipated musical events in the Dominican Republic.

The new performance is scheduled for Friday, February 20, 2026, at Cibao Stadium, a venue set to once again host one of the most sought-after concerts on the national music calendar. Ticket presales will begin on Monday, December 22, at 11:00 a.m., exclusively for Banreservas cardholders, through the Tuboleta platform. In addition, a physical ticket sales point will be available at Cibao Stadium for residents of Santiago only, starting at the same time.

Organizers also confirmed that fans who purchased tickets for the first concert date will not be eligible to buy tickets for the second show, a measure aimed at ensuring wider access for the public. With this new date, Juan Luis Guerra and 440 continue to generate nationwide excitement, reaffirming their lasting impact on the Dominican music scene.