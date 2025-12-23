Family reports disappearance of 16-year-old girl in Sabana Perdida

The family of Nazaret Araujo, a 16-year-old girl from Sabana Perdida, reported her disappearance on Monday after she left her home for an unknown destination. Since then, there has been no contact with her.

According to her mother, Nazaret showed no signs that she intended to leave home, which has heightened the family’s concern. They are urgently requesting the public’s assistance in helping locate her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact 829-789-5506 or 809-631-9328. The family appreciates the sharing of this information to help find her as soon as possible.