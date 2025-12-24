U.S. Ambassador Leah F. Campos visits Puntacana Group

Punta Cana.- U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Leah F. Campos, accompanied by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) attaché Abdias Ortiz, visited the headquarters of the Puntacana Group and toured Punta Cana International Airport, which receives more than two million U.S. travelers each year. The delegation also visited the free trade zone located within the group’s facilities and held meetings with the company’s leadership.

During the visit, Ambassador Campos met with Puntacana Group founder and president Frank Rainieri and members of the board of directors. Rainieri emphasized that while the airport stands out for its infrastructure and aesthetics, security remains the top priority for sustaining tourism growth and investor confidence.

The visit coincided with a major operational milestone for Punta Cana International Airport, which recently recorded 896 flights in a single week—the highest number ever achieved—surpassing the 771 weekly flights registered in 2024. This increase of 125 operations year over year highlights strong demand growth and the airport’s capacity to manage high air traffic efficiently.

The record reinforces Punta Cana Airport’s leadership as the most dynamic terminal in the Dominican Republic and a regional benchmark in efficiency, connectivity, safety, and strategic development, while maintaining a strong focus on enhancing the passenger experience.