Dominican Embassy brings “Art time is money” exhibition to South Korea

Seoul.- The Dominican Republic strengthened its cultural presence in Asia with the opening of “Art Time is Money,” an exhibition by renowned Dominican artist Yubo Fernández, presented at the Bank Art Fair SETEC in Seoul, South Korea. The showcase was organized by the Embassy of the Dominican Republic in the Republic of Korea as part of its cultural diplomacy agenda, bringing contemporary Dominican art to one of Asia’s most important international art fairs.

During the opening ceremony, Dominican Ambassador to Korea Angie Shakira Martínez Tejera highlighted the exhibition as a milestone in bilateral cultural relations. She emphasized that art serves as a powerful bridge between nations, fostering dialogue and mutual understanding. According to the ambassador, Fernández’s participation marks a significant step in the international projection of Dominican contemporary art, creating an aesthetic and symbolic exchange between Dominican and Korean cultures.

Martínez Tejera also underscored the conceptual depth of the exhibition, noting that Fernández’s work goes beyond visual expression to explore themes such as time, identity, power, and the art market. She described the artist’s language as incisive and profoundly human, stating that “Art Time is Money” reflects the artist’s ability to transform personal sensibility into a universal artistic discourse, reinforcing the global relevance of Dominican art.