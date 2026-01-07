U.S. Ambassador visits Basilica of Our Lady of Altagracia on Three Kings Day

La Altagracia.- The United States Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Leah F. Campos, visited the Basilica Cathedral of Our Lady of Altagracia in Higüey on Three Kings Day and Epiphany, where she participated in a solemn religious ceremony honoring the spiritual patroness of the Dominican people.

The visit included the ringing of bells and the presence of the faithful, underscoring the symbolic and spiritual significance of the occasion. During the ceremony, Bishop Jesús Castro Marte, head of the Diocese of Our Lady of Altagracia, highlighted Ambassador Campos’s Catholic faith and devotion to Our Lady of Altagracia, describing it as a gesture of closeness and respect toward the Dominican people.

Castro Marte praised Campos’s Christian values and Hispanic roots, noting that her faith strengthens the bonds of friendship between the United States and the Dominican Republic. He also offered prayers for her diplomatic mission, encouraging her to continue promoting universal values such as human dignity and the right to life, and asked for divine guidance in her work on behalf of both nations.

The ambassador’s pilgrimage was described as a message of fraternity and hope at the start of the new year, symbolically consecrating her diplomatic mission to Our Lady of Altagracia and reaffirming shared cultural and spiritual ties.

The visit follows a similar gesture made when Campos officially arrived in the country, when she chose the Cathedral of Santa María la Menor, the first cathedral in the Americas, as the site of her first public appearance, emphasizing faith and reflection as guiding principles of her diplomatic service.