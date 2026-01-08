Leonel Fernández advocates political dialogue to restore stability in Venezuela

Santo Domingo.- In a nationally broadcast address, Leonel Fernández, president of the People’s Force (Fuerza del Pueblo) party, urged restraint and dialogue in response to the ongoing crisis in Venezuela following a recent U.S. military operation. He stressed that the situation is still evolving and emphasized the need to avoid any bloodshed that could further harm the Venezuelan people.

Fernández argued that the only sustainable solution lies in dialogue and consensus among Venezuelans themselves, aimed at restoring democratic coexistence and creating conditions for social and economic progress. He recalled that the current crisis intensified after questions were raised about the legitimacy of the July 28, 2024 presidential elections, in which he participated as an international observer. Based on technical and legal assessments—and consultations with the UN electoral expert panel, the Carter Center, and Brazil’s former foreign minister Celso Amorim—he maintained that a winner could not be proclaimed without the presentation and verification of official tally sheets.

The opposition leader said this analysis led him to recommend placing genuine political dialogue at the center of Venezuela’s national debate as a path toward peace, reconciliation, and stability. He also criticized the Dominican government’s position, noting that it has limited itself to monitoring events without taking a principled stance grounded in sovereignty, territorial integrity, self-determination, and international law. Fernández lamented that the country has missed the opportunity to serve as a regional forum for conflict resolution, recalling the role it played during the 2008 Rio Summit.

Fernández aligned his position with statements from Pope Leo XIV, the United Nations, and countries such as Panama, all of whom have called for a peaceful, democratic solution and warned against escalating instability in the region. He highlighted UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ concerns over the risks of intensified conflict and the need to respect international law.

Closing his remarks, Fernández reiterated his long-standing involvement in mediation and electoral observation efforts in Venezuela since 2002 and renewed his call for reason, tolerance, and dialogue, expressing hope that freedom, justice, and democracy will once again prevail in the country.