Two Ex-Workers Allege Sexual Abuse by Julio Iglesias in Dominican Republic and Bahamas

Two former employees of Spanish singer Julio Iglesias have accused the artist of alleged sexual abuse during their time working at his residences in the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas, according to an investigation published by elDiario.es in collaboration with Univision News.

The allegations come from a former domestic worker and a physical therapist who lived and worked at Iglesias’ properties in Punta Cana and Lyford Cay, Bahamas. According to their testimonies, the incidents occurred in 2021, when the youngest of the two women was 22 years old and the singer was 77. One of the women claims she was repeatedly summoned to the artist’s bedroom after work hours and subjected to sexual acts, physical aggression, and verbal abuse, describing an environment in which she felt “used” and treated “like an object.”

The investigation, which took place over three years, included interviews with 15 former employees who worked for Iglesias between 1990 and 2023 in the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, and Spain. Several testimonies describe a work environment marked by strict control, isolation of female staff, labor conflicts, and a rigid hierarchy managed by household administrators who allegedly enforced the artist’s instructions. According to multiple accounts, these managers sometimes encouraged or requested that female staff go to Iglesias’ room.

ElDiario.es reports that the two women who allege sexual assault were interviewed repeatedly over more than a year and provided consistent accounts. Their statements were reportedly supported by documentary evidence, including photographs, WhatsApp messages, call logs, visas, and medical records. The investigation also details an alleged hiring process in which candidates were asked to submit headshots and full-body photographs and, in some cases, were hired without in-person interviews. Former employees claim that shortly after arriving, they were subjected to intimate questions and unwanted physical contact under various pretexts.

The report has received wide international attention, with numerous media outlets seeking additional verification through journalists in the Dominican Republic. As of now, the allegations remain part of an ongoing public and journalistic investigation, and no judicial ruling has been reported.