David Collado honors Frank Rainieri at FITUR 2026

Madrid.- The inauguration of the Dominican House at FITUR 2026 featured an emotional tribute by Tourism Minister David Collado to Frank Rainieri, widely recognized as a key figure in the development of Dominican tourism and the creator of the Punta Cana destination. The event brought together hotel executives, business leaders, public officials, and representatives of the international tourism industry.

Collado praised Rainieri as a visionary pioneer, noting that the growth of Dominican tourism over recent decades is closely tied to the early development of Punta Cana, when the area was still largely undeveloped. He highlighted that what is now one of the country’s main tourism hubs began as a long-term project built on perseverance, infrastructure investment, and strategic planning, helping position the Dominican Republic on the global tourism map.

In his remarks, Rainieri thanked the minister for the recognition and stressed the importance of sustainability, environmental protection, and tourism diversification, particularly through sports tourism. He emphasized that responsible practices and long-term vision are essential for the industry’s future, noting tourism’s strong social impact through job creation and improved living standards, and reaffirmed his commitment to shaping a sustainable and competitive tourism sector.