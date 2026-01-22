Julio Iglesias shares WhatsApp messages in case linked to Punta Cana

Spanish singer Julio Iglesias shared screenshots of alleged WhatsApp conversations on his Instagram stories on Monday, claiming they show past exchanges with women who have accused him of abuse during their work as domestic employees in Punta Cana and other Caribbean destinations.

The artist said he decided to make the messages public after stating that the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office has not allowed him to formally access the complaints or fully exercise his right to defense. According to Iglesias, the screenshots constitute “evidence” and include messages sent between 2021 and 2023 by women identified as María Alejandra Feliz and Stephany Abreu, written in a cordial and affectionate tone.

The conversations include greetings, expressions of affection, availability to assist, health-related wishes, and holiday messages, suggesting ongoing communication over time. Iglesias did not provide details about the nature or duration of the alleged employment relationship, and so far, the Prosecutor’s Office has not issued a public response to the release of the screenshots.