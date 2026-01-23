Cryptographer Juan Luis Vargas Molina honored as National Youth Award finalist

New York.- Mathematician and cryptographer Juan Luis Vargas Molina has been recognized by the Presidency of the Dominican Republic as a finalist for the 2026 National Youth Award (PNJ2026), in recognition of his achievements and contributions representing the country in the United States.

The recognition was presented during a ceremony at the Dominican Consulate in New York by Consul Jesús Antonio (Chú) Vásquez Martínez and Minister of Youth Carlos Valdez Matos. Vargas Molina, creator of the cryptocurrency and digital platform FACTOR, has also been internationally recognized, including receiving a US$100,000 award from Coinbase.

Upon receiving the honor, Vargas Molina reaffirmed his commitment to promoting a knowledge-based economy, emphasizing the importance of mathematics, education, and technology as pillars for national development. A specialist in computer science and cryptography, he has developed advanced technological solutions such as the MuchPir private information retrieval system and represented the Dominican Republic at the international forum CyberWeek@LAC4 2025.

In addition to his technical achievements, Vargas Molina leads outreach initiatives to encourage interest in mathematics across the Dominican Republic and Latin America. The National Youth Award, organized by the Ministry of Youth, is the highest recognition granted by the Dominican State to young leaders whose innovation, social commitment, and professional excellence contribute to the country’s development.