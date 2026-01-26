Dominican Republic commemorates Juan Pablo Duarte Day

Today marks the 212th anniversary of the birth of Juan Pablo Duarte, the visionary leader and founding father who dreamed of a free and sovereign Dominican Republic. Born on January 26, 1813, Duarte devoted his life to the cause of independence and justice, laying the ideological foundations of the nation.

Driven by his commitment to liberty, Duarte founded La Trinitaria, the secret society that organized and inspired the movement that ultimately freed the Dominican people from Haitian rule. His determination and courage were essential in shaping the struggle for national independence.

Juan Pablo Duarte left an enduring legacy of sacrifice, bravery, and deep love for the homeland. He consistently placed the interests of the nation above his own, becoming a lasting symbol of civic responsibility and patriotism. Today, his vision continues to live on across the Dominican Republic, inspiring generations to uphold the values of freedom, sovereignty, and justice.