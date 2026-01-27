Miss Universe Fátima Bosch arrives in the Dominican Republic to promote autism awareness

Santo Domingo.- Miss Universe Fátima Bosch has arrived in the Dominican Republic to carry out an official agenda centered on autism awareness, as part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the Miss Dominican Republic organization. Her visit underscores the social commitment of the Miss Universe platform to causes with strong community impact.

Bosch arrived on Monday, at 4:00 p.m. at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) aboard an Arajet flight, accompanied by a delegation from the Miss Universe organization. She was welcomed in the ambassadors’ lounge by Magalis Febles, national director of Miss Dominican Republic, and reigning Miss Dominican Republic Universe, Jennifer Ventura.

During her stay, Miss Universe will collaborate with Dominican institutions dedicated to autism support. Among her key engagements is her participation as a volunteer at the Motivational Forum on Autism, ADHD, and Dyslexia, scheduled for Thursday, January 29, at 9:00 a.m. in the Aula Magna of the Autonomous University of Santo Domingo (UASD). The free forum will bring together national and international specialists and is being organized in coordination with Azul Podcast, the Faculty of Medicine, and the UASD Rector’s Office. Her agenda also includes attendance as guest of honor at designer Giannina Azar’s spring/summer fashion show and a cultural photo shoot highlighting the heritage of Santo Domingo’s Colonial City.