FINMIESP honors Manuel Rodríguez Maire, oldest Spanish immigrant in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- In a ceremony marked by emotion and historical significance, the Spanish Immigration Foundation in the Dominican Republic (FINMIESP) honored Manuel Rodríguez Maire, recognized as the country’s oldest Spanish immigrant and a symbol of dedication and shared values between Spain and the Dominican Republic.

The event was held last Monday at the Rodríguez Álvarez family residence, where Josefina Álvarez and her daughter, María Rodríguez, hosted the foundation’s delegation. FINMIESP board members, led by president José Vitienes and accompanied by vice president Elena Viyella de Paliza, board member Manuel García Arévalo, and secretary Juan Ramos, presented a commemorative plaque highlighting Rodríguez Maire’s life, legacy, and contribution to the history of Spanish immigration in the country.

The tribute recognized Rodríguez Maire’s exceptional merits and his role as an exemplary figure for current and future generations. The ceremony was attended by notable representatives of Dominican social and business circles, underscoring the importance of his legacy and the historical ties between both nations.