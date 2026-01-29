Japanese Embassy extends official invitation to Carolina Mejía

Santo Domingo.- The Embassy of Japan in the Dominican Republic officially invited Carolina Mejía to visit Japan as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. Japanese Ambassador Hayakawa Osamu described Mejía as one of the most promising political leaders in the Dominican Republic, highlighting her leadership, charisma, and communication skills.

During her visit, Mejía is scheduled to travel to Kyoto, Kobe, and Hiroshima, where she will meet with Japanese government officials, local authorities, and business representatives to promote cooperation and dialogue. Ambassador Osamu expressed hope that the visit will further deepen diplomatic ties and open new avenues of collaboration between both nations.

Carolina Mejía thanked the Japanese government for the invitation and expressed her commitment to continuing to strengthen relations of friendship and cooperation. The meeting took place at City Hall in Columbus Park, National District, within the broader context of long-standing diplomatic relations between the Dominican Republic and Japan, which date back to 1934, and as Japan prepares to commemorate the 70th anniversary of Japanese migration to the Dominican Republic.