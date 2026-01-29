U.S. Ambassador Leah F. Campos visits Restoration Monument in Santiago

Santiago, D.R.- U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Leah F. Campos made an official visit to the Monument to the Heroes of the Restoration in Santiago, reinforcing cultural and diplomatic relations between the United States and the Dominican Republic. The visit forms part of an agenda aimed at promoting cultural exchange and institutional cooperation.

Ambassador Campos was received by Vice President Raquel Peña, Monument director María Belissa Ramírez, Santiago deputy Soraya Suárez, and Senator Daniel Rivera, who accompanied her on a guided tour highlighting the historical, artistic, and cultural significance of one of the country’s most important national monuments.

During the visit, the diplomat was welcomed with expressions of Santiago’s folklore, including iconic Carnival “lechones,” and received commemorative gifts symbolizing Dominican hospitality and tradition. She also held a private meeting with Deputy Soraya Suárez, during which key social issues such as family development, childhood protection, the Zero Hunger program, and ethical political leadership were discussed.