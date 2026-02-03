Senator Omar Fernández meets with Miss Dominican Republic and Miss Universe to promote autism inclusion

Santo Domingo.- Senator Omar Fernández welcomed Miss Dominican Republic Jennifer Ventura and Miss Universe Fátima Bosch to the Senate on Tuesday, recognizing them as key allies and ambassadors for the autism cause due to their commitment and social advocacy.

During the meeting, the participants reviewed the scope of the Autism Law passed in 2023 and discussed the challenges that remain for its effective implementation. They also exchanged views on Senate-led initiatives, including programs supported through the Gadiel Fund, which focus on assisting families, promoting inclusion and expanding opportunities.

Fernández highlighted the growing support for autism awareness as a sign of progress toward a more empathetic and inclusive society, and reaffirmed that new projects and programs will continue to be promoted this year to strengthen the inclusion agenda and turn it into a shared national responsibility.