Ambassador Leah Francis Campos holds dialogue on freedom with David Ortiz

Santo Domingo.- U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, Leah Francis Campos, held a dialogue with former Major League Baseball star David Ortiz to reflect on the meaning of freedom, as part of activities marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

During the exchange, Ambassador Campos asked Ortiz what freedom represents to him. The former baseball player responded that freedom means being able to express oneself and live daily life without restrictions, recalling that the United States fought for that ideal 250 years ago.

“Being free is priceless,” Ortiz said, emphasizing the sacrifices made to defend that right and noting that those struggles have made it possible to enjoy greater opportunities and individual liberties today.

Ortiz also addressed the Dominican community, highlighting that the United States offers greater opportunities when people act responsibly and in accordance with the law. He encouraged those who travel to or live in the country to respect its rules and values.

The exchange forms part of initiatives promoted by the U.S. Embassy to underscore democratic values and the historical significance of American independence through influential figures with international recognition.