From FITUR to Punta Cana: Flavio Acuña advances global wellness tourism

International wellness tourism expert Flavio Acuña played a prominent role at FITUR 2026, where he was recognized for his career within the global wellness movement and took part in a strategic alliance to strengthen Punta Cana as an international health and wellness destination.

During the fair, held in Madrid, Acuña received multiple awards highlighting his contributions to international tourism cooperation and the development of sustainable tourism projects focused on well-being and healthier communities. He became the first Latin American professional to earn three of the sector’s most prestigious accreditations at FITUR, including the Excellence Award and the Asicotur Award, recognizing both his professional trajectory and social commitment.

As World Wellness Weekend Ambassador Emeritus for the Caribbean, Acuña also joined Ramón Ramírez in signing a strategic agreement aimed at expanding the tourism vision of the Bávaro, Verón–Punta Cana municipal district. The initiative promotes programs centered on physical and emotional well-being, integrating public and private stakeholders to diversify the destination’s tourism offering.

The agreement seeks to complement Punta Cana’s traditional sun-and-beach model with therapeutic, sports, and preventive health experiences aligned with global wellness tourism trends. Industry experts note that such initiatives position the Dominican Republic to capture a growing market segment focused on quality of life and conscious travel.

With the inclusion of the World Wellness Weekend—present in more than 168 countries—the destination is expected to attract visitors with longer stays and higher engagement in wellness activities. Acuña’s participation at FITUR 2026 further consolidates his influence in advancing more sustainable and human-centered tourism models, while Punta Cana moves toward a new phase of development combining economic growth, comprehensive well-being, and global visibility.