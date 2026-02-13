Zoe Saldaña donates US$2,500 a month to support James Van Der Beek’s family

File photo of Zoe Saldaña giving a speech after being awarded the Heraldic Order of Christopher Columbus by President Abinader.

Actress Zoe Saldaña pledged to donate US$2,500 per month to support the family of actor James Van Der Beek, who died on February 11, 2026, after a battle with colorectal cancer.

Saldaña’s contribution is intended to help provide financial stability for the actor’s widow, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and their six children as they navigate the aftermath of his death.

Van Der Beek, best known for his starring role in Dawson’s Creek, had previously spoken publicly about his diagnosis, prompting widespread support from colleagues, fans, and the entertainment community.

Following his passing, a fundraising campaign was launched on GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses and support his family. The initiative has raised more than US$1 million, reflecting the impact of Van Der Beek’s career and the outpouring of solidarity from the public and industry peers.