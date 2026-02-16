ACD Media poll shows Omar Fernández as electoral frontrunner

Santo Domingo.- Senator Omar Fernández, representing the National District for the Fuerza del Pueblo (FP), leads all electoral scenarios measured in the latest ACD Media poll, positioning him as the frontrunner ahead of the next elections.

According to the survey, Fernández tops voter preference in matchups against Minister of Tourism David Collado, National District Mayor Carolina Mejía, and potential candidates from the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD).

In one scenario, Fernández receives 44.3% support, compared with 39% for Collado and 9.6% for PLD leader Francisco Javier García, while 7.1% of respondents were undecided or did not respond. When Gonzalo Castillo is included as the PLD candidate, Fernández expands his lead to 45%, followed by Collado at 35.8% and Castillo at 12.7%, with 6.5% undecided.

Fernández’s advantage grows significantly in scenarios against Mayor Carolina Mejía, where he records 53.1% support, compared with 28.3% for Mejía and 10.4% for Francisco Javier García, while 8.2% remain undecided.

In a presidential race scenario, Fernández would secure 51.4% of voting intention, outperforming Carolina Mejía at 27.3% and Gonzalo Castillo at 13.2%. Another 8.1% of respondents indicated they were undecided or did not answer.

Overall, the results position Omar Fernández as the candidate with the highest level of voter support among those evaluated, consolidating his status as the leading contender in the upcoming presidential electoral race.