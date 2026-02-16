Jenny Polanco opens first international boutique in Coral Gables

Miami, Florida.- The fashion house Jenny Polanco has opened its first boutique outside the Dominican Republic, marking a historic milestone for the brand and for Dominican fashion. The new store, located in Coral Gables, represents a major step in the brand’s international expansion after more than four decades of craftsmanship and creative development.

The opening fulfills a long-held vision of founder Jenny Polanco: to bring Dominican design to the global stage while preserving its Caribbean identity and artisanal roots. The brand credits its international debut to the continued support of its clients, skilled artisans, and a community that has embraced its work for over 45 years.

Carla Quiñones Polanco, CEO of the firm, described the Coral Gables opening as a key moment in a carefully planned growth strategy. She emphasized that the expansion is not only geographic, but also cultural—aimed at showcasing the value of Dominican craftsmanship and the creative legacy of Jenny Polanco with consistency and long-term vision.

Coral Gables was selected as the brand’s first international location due to its role as a cultural crossroads that blends elegance, history, and global influence. From this platform, the brand seeks to engage an international audience that values authenticity, quality, and meaningful design narratives.

The boutique offers a curated selection of garments and accessories that reflect the house’s signature aesthetic: refined silhouettes, fine textiles, artisanal detailing, and a timeless Caribbean femininity. Designed as a sensory experience rather than a traditional retail space, the boutique invites visitors to connect with the brand’s heritage and creative philosophy.

The store’s interior concept was developed by museographer and curator Orlando Isaac, who translated the brand’s identity into a space that highlights texture, femininity, and visual harmony, while honoring Jenny Polanco’s legacy.