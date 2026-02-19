Carolina Mejía highlights role of Dominican Diaspora during visit to Japan

Japan.- During a meeting at the Dominican Embassy in Tokyo, the mayor of the National District, Carolina Mejía, underscored the commitment of Dominicans living abroad who continue to contribute to and remain connected with their country of origin.

As part of an extensive official agenda across several Japanese cities, Mejía visited the embassy in Tokyo, where she was received by Ambassador Edward Aníbal Pérez and Consul Richard James Collie. During the encounter, she exchanged impressions with members of the Dominican community and answered questions from dozens of attendees, including award-winning writer Junot Díaz and esports champion Saúl Mena.

“Dominicans abroad are perhaps the best examples of responsibility—of doing well while also supporting those back home. You do double duty,” Mejía stated.

Earlier in the week, following a visit to a waste incineration facility in Tokyo, the mayor praised Japan’s waste collection and management systems, describing them as a model of efficiency. “This is what any country would aspire to. It’s what I would want for Santo Domingo and for the Dominican Republic,” she said.

As part of her continued agenda, Mejía will travel to Hiroshima, where she is scheduled to meet with Mayor Kazumi Matsui, along with participating in additional meetings and city tours. She will later visit Kobe before returning to Santo Domingo.