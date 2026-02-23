Dominican artists mourn salsa legend Willie Colón, dead at 75

Santo Domingo.- Renowned Dominican artists paid tribute to salsa legend Willie Colón, who died on Saturday at the age of 75 due to health complications in a New York hospital. The influential trombonist, composer, and bandleader was remembered across social media for his immense impact on Caribbean and global music.

Merengue icon Wilfrido Vargas shared an emotional message, describing Colón as a revolutionary figure whose music transcended borders. Vargas praised him as a visionary who helped shape Latin identity through sound, noting that alongside Johnny Pacheco and Jerry Masucci, Colón played a key role in establishing salsa as a universal musical language.

Vargas emphasized that Colón’s legacy will live on in orchestras, neighborhoods, and stages around the world, thanking him for transforming music into history and collective memory.

Salsa singer Yiyo Sarante, known for the hit Corazón de acero, also paid tribute, calling Colón a maestro who gifted the world an eternal rhythm. Fellow Dominican artist Sexappeal lamented the loss, saying salsa was in mourning and highlighting Colón’s lasting contributions to the genre. Rising singer Yanfourd added a brief but heartfelt farewell online.

Born William Anthony Colón Román on April 28, 1950, in the Bronx, Colón rose to fame as a defining figure of salsa music. He was behind iconic songs such as Idilio, Gitana, and El Gran Varón.

He launched his career at just 16 with the album El Malo, recorded with Héctor Lavoe, forming one of salsa’s most influential duos under the Fania Records banner.

Over a career spanning decades, Colón recorded more than 32 albums, earned nine Gold and five Platinum records, and sold over eight million albums worldwide—cementing his place as one of the most important figures in the history of salsa music.