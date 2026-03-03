Defamation case against Ángel Martínez takes new turn

Santo Domingo.- The judicial process against communicator Ángel Martínez took a new turn after a review hearing in the defamation and slander case filed by Santiago businessman Arnulfo Gutiérrez and his family. Martínez had been serving a three-month coercive measure that included wearing an electronic ankle monitor and a travel ban.

During the hearing, Martínez publicly admitted that the information he shared was not accurate and apologized both in court and through the media. Following his apology, the plaintiffs decided to withdraw the protective measures they had requested. Leonel Gutiérrez, the businessman’s brother, said the decision was guided by the family’s Christian principles after a legal process that lasted about eight months and, according to them, caused personal and reputational harm.

Martínez expressed satisfaction with the resolution and thanked the Gutiérrez family for their gesture, stating that the experience should reinforce the importance of truth, responsibility, and respect in public communication.