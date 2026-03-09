Alex Rodriguez praises Dominican government’s transparency in tourism projects

Santo Domingo.- Businessman and former MLB star Alex Rodriguez praised the transparency and efficiency of the government of the Dominican Republic in promoting tourism and investment projects.

In a message shared on social media, Rodríguez thanked President Luis Abinader and Tourism Minister David Collado for their support of initiatives aimed at strengthening economic development, particularly tourism projects in the country’s northern region.

Rodríguez highlighted that transparency and effective government management have helped build confidence among international investors interested in developing projects in the Dominican Republic.

He also emphasized that collaboration between the public and private sectors is key to expanding high-value tourism and strengthening the country’s competitiveness as a major investment and tourism destination in the Caribbean.