Dominican Republic marks 209th anniversary of Francisco del Rosario Sánchez’s birth

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic commemorates the 209th anniversary of the birth of Francisco del Rosario Sánchez, one of the Founding Fathers of the nation alongside Juan Pablo Duarte and Ramón Matías Mella.

Sánchez was born on March 9, 1817, in Santo Domingo and from a young age joined the independence movement led by Duarte. He became an active member of La Trinitaria, the group created to organize the struggle for the country’s independence.

His leadership proved decisive on February 27, 1844, when—during Duarte’s absence—he led the proclamation of independence at the Puerta del Conde, marking the birth of the Dominican Republic. Throughout his life, Sánchez remained a strong defender of national sovereignty.

In 1861, after opposing the annexation of the country to Spain, Sánchez organized an expedition to restore Dominican independence. He was later captured and executed on July 4, 1861, in San Juan de la Maguana by order of then-president Pedro Santana.

Today, Sánchez is remembered as a symbol of patriotism, courage, and sacrifice, and for proclaiming the national ideal that continues to define the country: “God, Fatherland, and Liberty.”