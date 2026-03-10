Keanu Reeves spotted at Boca Marina while filming movie in Dominican Republic

Boca Chica.- Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was recently spotted enjoying time by the sea in Boca Chica, surprising visitors and generating buzz on social media. Photos shared by the Boca Marina Restaurant showed the star visiting the establishment on March 9.

According to the restaurant, it was “a great pleasure” to host the actor, who appeared relaxed while enjoying the coastal atmosphere and local cuisine. In a video shared online, Reeves can be seen applauding as employees sang a birthday song accompanied by traditional Dominican instruments such as the güira and tambora.

Reeves is currently in the Dominican Republic filming the movie Shiver, directed by Tim Miller. The film follows the story of a smuggler navigating a dangerous slum environment filled with pirates, sharks and corpses while trapped in a time loop that threatens his mission.