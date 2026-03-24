Abinader meets Macron, France reaffirms support for Dominican Republic transport system

Macron noted that the Dominican Republic is also a strategic ally in addressing global challenges, including the fight against sargassum in the Caribbean, and highlighted ongoing collaboration in security and the fight against drug trafficking.

During the bilateral meeting, France reiterated its support for the Santo Domingo Monorail and the broader transport plan for Greater Santo Domingo. Authorities confirmed that construction on the 12-kilometer monorail—set to connect the National District and Santo Domingo East—will begin soon, with financing from the French government and the French Development Agency under favorable terms.

Both leaders also discussed regional issues, including the situation in Haiti, reaffirming their commitment to cooperation and stability. This marked their third meeting, reflecting strengthened diplomatic ties and mutual trust.

France has played a major role in the Dominican Republic’s transport development, supporting projects such as the Metro and Cable Car systems. The partnership has been further reinforced through the 2025–2027 cooperation roadmap with the AFD, which focuses on key areas including infrastructure, climate, energy, and public services.