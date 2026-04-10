Actor Eduardo Verástegui proposes chapel at Jet Set collapse site, pledges US$100,000

Santo Domingo.- Mexican actor Eduardo Verástegui has proposed building the Chapel of Our Lady of Sorrows at the site where the Jet Set nightclub collapsed one year ago, killing 236 people in one of the country’s deadliest tragedies.

Speaking during a memorial Eucharist for the victims, Verástegui announced an initial donation of US$100,000 toward the chapel’s construction, describing it as a sacred space where families can pray, mourn, remember their loved ones, and seek healing.

He said the chapel would ensure the victims are never forgotten and serve as a lasting symbol of faith and hope, adding that the project is intended not as a personal gesture, but as an act of solidarity with the families affected by the tragedy.