Marileidy Paulino dominates Silesia Diamond League

Silesia, Poland.- Dominican Republic’s Olympic 400m gold medalist, Marileidy Paulino, continued her impressive performance at the Silesia Diamond League. She easily outpaced her competitors, clocking a meeting record time of 48.66 seconds.

Bahrain’s Eid Salwa Naser finished second with a time of 49.23, while Poland’s Natalia Naczmarek took third place at 49.95.

This victory further solidified Paulino’s dominance in the event, following her impressive performance at the Paris Olympics, where she set an Olympic record of 48.17 seconds.

The same finishing order was repeated in Poland, with Naser and Naczmarek placing second and third, respectively.