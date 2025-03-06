MITUR and Cap Cana unveil details of DR Open Cap Cana Cup 2025

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Tourism (MITUR) and Cap Cana Destination City announced the inaugural Dominican Republic Open Copa Cana 2025, the largest professional tennis event ever held in the country. Set to take place from March 10 to 16, the ATP Challenger 175 series will mark the opening of Cap Cana’s six new tennis courts and is positioned as a key prelude to the prestigious Miami Open Masters 1000.

This ATP Challenger 175 tournament, part of a series created for players to earn points between major Master 1000 tournaments, is particularly significant as it bridges the gap between the Indian Wells and Miami Open events. With top international players such as Chile’s Alejandro Tabilo, France’s Alexandre Muller, and Argentina’s Tomás Martin Etcheverry, the event promises to attract global attention to the Dominican Republic’s growing sports tourism sector.

Minister of Tourism David Collado emphasized the importance of sports tourism in expanding the country’s international profile and diversifying its offerings beyond its well-known beaches. Cap Cana’s Fernando Hazoury echoed these sentiments, applauding Collado’s ongoing efforts to promote tennis and sports tourism in the region.

The tournament, which boasts a US$250,000 prize pool, will be played on three courts designed to mimic the conditions of the Miami Open. It will be broadcast globally on platforms like ESPN, Tennis Channel, and DAZN, providing widespread exposure for both the event and the Dominican Republic’s tourism potential.