Puerto Plata Golf Club announces 50th edition of Rotating Golf Cup

Puerto Plata.- The Puerto Plata Golf Club has officially announced the 50th edition of its prestigious Rotating Golf Cup, set to take place on August 30, and September 5 and 6. More than 140 players are expected to participate in the highly anticipated event, which stands as one of the most celebrated golf tournaments in the Dominican Republic’s northern region.

The tournament will feature three days of competitive play, with the opening round on August 30 reserved for club members. The following rounds, on September 5 and 6, will welcome both national and international players, raising the level of competition.

The event will include stroke play and individual formats, with awards for best net and gross scores. Special prizes will also be given for the longest drive, best hole-in-one, and closest pin on the 17th hole. As the second oldest golf tournament in the country—surpassed only by the national championships hosted by the Dominican Golf Federation—the Rotating Golf Cup continues to be a cornerstone of Dominican golf tradition.