Dominican Republic officially enters international padel circuit

The affiliation was formalized during the 35th FIP Assembly in Acapulco, Mexico, positioning the Dominican Republic among more than 100 member federations worldwide. RFDP President Josep Isern described the achievement as a “historic step” that integrates the country into the global structure of padel and opens new opportunities for athletes, clubs, referees, and the broader community.

According to Isern, FIP membership will grant access to internationally sanctioned competitions, official ranking systems, and professional training programs for judges, coaches, and players. With this milestone, the Dominican Republic now enters the official international circuit, strengthening national high-performance padel and paving the way for future success on the global stage.