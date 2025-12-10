Dominican dream lineup poised to electrify the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is ramping up its presence ahead of the 2026 World Baseball Classic, fielding a powerhouse team that’s set to dominate both on and off the field. Manager Albert Pujols and General Manager Nelson Cruz confidently stated during MLB’s Winter Meetings that fans are in for a lineup that will make them proud, and perhaps even strike fear in opposing teams.

The team’s core is nearly finalized, with stars like Junior Caminero, Manny Machado, Geraldo Perdomo, Elly De La Cruz, Fernando Tatis Jr., Sandy Alcántara, Edwin Uceta, and Juan Soto already on board. Their commitment underscores a moment of unity and determination as preparation intensifies for what promises to be a high-stakes tournament.

A standout moment came with the announcement of two exhibition games against the Detroit Tigers on March 3 and 4 at Santo Domingo’s Estadio Quisqueya Juan Marichal. Described by both Pujols and Cruz as “historic,” these games are more than tune-ups —they’re cultural landmarks, bringing top-tier MLB talent to Dominican soil and giving fans who can’t travel to the U.S. a front-row seat to elite baseball.

“These games, with MLB-level competition in our backyard, are a dream come true,” Pujols remarked, acknowledging the emotional impact for families and local communities. Cruz added that it fulfills a long-held aspiration to showcase the national team at home, especially for those who might lack visas or financial resources to watch abroad.

This year’s preparation feels different, with passion, pride, and strategic planning all converging. With an elite roster, electrifying exhibition matches, and the weight of national expectation, the Dominican Republic is not just looking to participate, they’re set on making history at the 2026 Classic.