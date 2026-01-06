Carolina Mejía underscores importance of Santo Domingo 2026 Games

Santo Domingo Mayor Carolina Mejía underscored the historic significance and national responsibility of hosting the XXV Central American and Caribbean Games Santo Domingo 2026, describing the event as a major opportunity to generate lasting benefits for the country. In an opinion piece, she recalled receiving the Centro Caribe Sports flag at the close of the 2023 Games in San Salvador, calling it a symbolic transfer of trust and a concrete commitment assumed by the Dominican Republic—especially meaningful as the 2026 edition marks the centenary of the Games.

Mejía stressed that the challenge goes beyond proper organization, emphasizing that the centennial demands excellence, rigor and institutional respect, with a clear focus on legacy. Among the most significant long-term impacts, she highlighted the construction of more than 1,000 housing units, initially designed as athlete accommodations and later converted into permanent housing, aligning sports development with social policy through public-private partnerships and government support.

She noted that preparations for the Games are only justified if they result in sustainable outcomes, such as strengthening school sports, recovering community spaces, promoting healthy lifestyles and fostering coordination among municipal, educational and sports institutions. Mejía also highlighted the formal structure of the Santo Domingo 2026 Organizing Committee, established by decree in 2022, and praised its leadership and multidisciplinary composition, as well as the strong backing of President Luis Abinader and key government ministries.

Finally, the mayor pointed to the Games as a strategic boost for sports and cultural tourism, particularly in Santo Domingo’s historic areas. She concluded that if managed with a long-term vision, Santo Domingo 2026 will leave a legacy of improved infrastructure, stronger institutions and a better-prepared city that extends well beyond the weeks of competition.