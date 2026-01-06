Dominican MLB stars express confidence ahead of World Baseball Classic 2026

Dajabón.- Top Dominican baseball players, including Julio Rodríguez, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., expressed optimism and strong commitment as preparations continue for the upcoming World Baseball Classic, pledging to give their best in pursuit of the championship.

Projected center fielder Julio Rodríguez said he is highly motivated to once again represent the Dominican Republic on the international stage. Juan Soto confirmed that the players remain ready and available, while Oneil Cruz stated he would gladly join the roster if selected by the team’s leadership. Fernando Tatis Jr. highlighted the enthusiasm and positive mindset shared by the group.

Team general manager Nelson Cruz praised the depth of talent within Dominican baseball, stressing that success in the Classic will depend on discipline, unity and commitment from every player called up. Pitcher Luis Castillo also underscored his focus on physical and mental preparation to perform at the highest level for the national team.

The players made their remarks during the inauguration of a newly renovated baseball stadium in Loma de Cabrera, hometown of Julio Rodríguez, reinforcing their connection to local communities while building momentum ahead of one of the sport’s most prestigious international tournaments.