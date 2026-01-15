Adoturd debuts as platform to position Dominican Republic as sports tourism hub

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Association of Sports Tourism (Adoturd) was officially launched during the Global Sports Tourism Hub Forum, organized alongside the Dominican Association of Hotels and Tourism (Asonahores), with the presentation of an ambitious 2026 sports events agenda and a roadmap focused on investment attraction, economic growth, and international positioning. The initiative establishes Adoturd as a public-private platform aimed at structuring and promoting sports tourism as a national strategy to diversify the tourism offering, extend visitor stays, generate employment, and strengthen the Dominican Republic’s global brand.

Adoturd founding president Yerik Pérez described the launch as a decisive step toward organizing and projecting sports tourism with long-term vision and international standards, while Asonahores executive vice president Aguie Lendor reaffirmed the hotel sector’s support, highlighting sports tourism as a key axis for national tourism diversification. During the event, Adoturd presented its mission, strategic pillars, and governance model, with a focus on attracting high-impact international events, improving quality standards, promoting investor confidence, and ensuring sustainable planning. The strategy is aligned with global trends, as sports tourism represents around 10% of global tourism spending and is projected to grow 17.5% by 2030, according to UN Tourism.

A central highlight was the ADOTalks: Sports Tourism Projects and Events 2026 panel, showcasing upcoming events such as Major League Baseball games, international football legends matches, padel tournaments, the ATP Challenger 175 Cap Cana Cup, and the Oceanman open-water swimming competition. The program also featured special presentations by sports and media leaders and included the ADOTURD Lifetime Achievement Awards, honoring figures such as Félix Sánchez and Juan Marichal for their contributions to sports and the country’s international projection. With this launch, Adoturd begins formal operations, positioning itself as a coordinating body for sports tourism and a strategic pillar of sustainable national development.