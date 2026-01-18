Toros defeat Gigantes in their fight to advance to the Final

A victory for Chosen on Sunday would give the Toros an automatic pass to their seventh Final Series

Sergio Alcántara led the Toros’ offense with two doubles and three RBIs, including the game-winning hit in the eighth inning. These hits brought Alcántara’s total to 10 in this round-robin stage, surpassing his nine hits in the regular season.

In addition to Alcántara, Eric Filia drove in two with a double, now reaching base in five of his six games played.

Eloy Jiménez, with a one-run double, tied the all-time record for most doubles in a Round Robin with 9, joining Jerry Brooks, who set this record in the 1994-95 season with the Azucareros del Este.

The victory went to the orange reliever Yaramil Hiraldo (2-1, 1.29) after pitching a scoreless inning and striking out two; Joe Corbett got the save (7th), and Christopher Molina (0-3, 3.86) in relief fell to defeat.

The victory keeps the Toros (11-7) in second place in this Round Robin standings, pending the game between Águilas Cibaeñas and Leones del Escogido, which was postponed due to rain on this date.

A victory for Escogido on Sunday would give the Toros an automatic pass to their seventh Final Series.

THE RACES

The Bulls took an early lead in the first inning with a double by Eloy Jimenez to left field to start 1-0, but immediately in the bottom of the first, the home team tied it 1-1 with an infield hit by Ricardo Cespedes.

The Bulls quickly responded with two runs in the second inning thanks to a long two-run double by Sergio Alcántara between left and center field, to make the score 3-1.

In the fourth inning, Eric Filia hit a two-run double to left field to extend the lead to 5-1.

The Giants narrowed the gap with a two-run homer by David Bañuelos in the bottom of the fourth and another run in the fifth by fielder choices, making the score 5-4.

In the following inning, Jorge Bonifacio hit a solo home run to tie the game 5-5 against reliever Jimmy Yacabonis.

The game remained tied 5-5 until in the eighth inning, after outs, Sergio Alcántara hit a double to center field that drove in the go-ahead run on the legs of pinch runner Ismael Alcántara, thus sealing the victory, 6-5.

For the Toros, Sergio Alcántara went 4-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs, and one run scored; Eloy Jiménez went 4-for-1 with a double and one RBI; Eric Filia went 4-for-1 with a double, two RBIs, and one run scored; Yairo Muñoz went 4-for-2 with one run scored; and Onix Vega went 4-for-2 with two runs scored.

For the Giants, David Bañuelos went 2-for-1 with a home run, two RBIs, and one run scored; Ricardo Cespedes went 4-for-3 with a triple, one RBI, and one run scored; and Kelvin Gutiérrez drove in one run.

