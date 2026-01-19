Bisonó confirms sports facilities for 2026 Games are on schedule

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Housing and Buildings, Ito Bisonó, led a technical inspection and follow-up visit on Sunday to the sports infrastructure projects being developed for the 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games. Accompanied by Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz and former Housing Minister Carlos Bonilla, Bisonó confirmed that the works are progressing on schedule and without delays. The supervision focused on key venues such as the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center and Mirador del Este Park, which will host major competitions during the regional event.

Bisonó stated that ensuring continuity and strict compliance with deadlines for the Games-related projects has been a top priority since taking office at MIVED. He emphasized that the works are advancing steadily in line with the original timeline and highlighted the importance of national commitment to meeting international obligations. The minister also praised Carlos Bonilla’s collaboration during the transition process, which has helped maintain the pace of construction without interruptions.

Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz reaffirmed the government’s confidence in the organization of the Games, noting the solid groundwork laid by the previous administration and the management capacity of the current team. He also announced the creation of a volunteer program to support the maintenance of the facilities, with the goal of making the 2026 Games the best in history. Authorities reported significant progress at both sports complexes, including completed pavilions and ongoing construction of multiple venues, and said further updates will be provided at the end of the month.