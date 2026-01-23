Grupo Puntacana and Concacaf partner to boost sports tourism at FITUR 2026

Spain.- During the International Tourism Fair (FITUR) 2026, Grupo Puntacana announced a strategic alliance with the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) aimed at strengthening sports tourism in Punta Cana and across the Dominican Republic.

The project includes the development of a modern sports complex featuring six training fields, a mini stadium, an indoor pavilion, two beach soccer fields, a gym, and additional facilities designed to host professional teams and international sporting events. Grupo Puntacana President Frank Elías Rainieri highlighted that the alliance with Concacaf, one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, will significantly boost sports tourism and international visibility for the country.

Grupo Puntacana’s Chief Marketing Officer, Paola Rainieri, emphasized that sports play a key role in driving tourism, economic growth, and global reputation through high-profile events. She pointed to the Corales Puntacana Championship PGA Tour Event, renewed through 2027, as a flagship example. The tournament, which offers a US$4 million purse—the largest in Dominican sports history—attracts top international players and generates global media exposure, positioning Punta Cana as a leading golf destination in the Caribbean.

Grupo Puntacana has also expanded its sports tourism offerings through events such as Puntacana Resort Padel Week and international tennis exhibitions at the Oscar de la Renta Tennis Centre, reinforcing its strategy of integrating world-class sports events into the country’s tourism experience.