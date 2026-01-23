Puntacana Resort to host 3rd International Women’s Polo Cup in January 2026

Punta Cana.- Puntacana Resort will host the 3rd International Women’s Polo Cup on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the Puntacana Polo Club, starting at 3:00 p.m., consolidating the event as one of the most important women’s polo tournaments in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The competition will bring together elite female polo players, international guests, members of the equestrian community, sponsors, and sports enthusiasts for a high-level sporting experience that combines tradition, elegance, and competition in the exclusive setting of Puntacana Resort. The tournament reinforces the destination’s positioning as a hub for sports tourism and premium international events.

This third edition highlights the Puntacana Polo Club’s commitment to the development and promotion of women’s polo, contributing to the growth of equestrian sports in the Dominican Republic. As part of the official agenda, a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony will mark the start of construction on new polo fields, representing a major milestone in the club’s expansion and long-term development strategy.

The expansion project responds to the growing interest in polo among athletes and visitors, aiming to strengthen training, competition, and international event hosting capabilities. With the celebration of the 3rd International Women’s Polo Cup and the launch of new infrastructure, Puntacana Polo Club continues to position itself as a regional reference for polo and a key venue within the Dominican Republic’s sports tourism offering.