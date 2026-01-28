Abinader swears in oversight commission for sports works funded with recovered assets

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader swore in on Monday the oversight commission responsible for supervising sports infrastructure projects that will be financed with more than RD$2 billion recovered from acts of corruption. The initiative forms part of the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and the proper management of public resources.

The commission is made up of prominent national figures, including Dr. José Joaquín Puello, former president of the Dominican Olympic Committee; Dr. Milton Ray Guevara, former president of the Constitutional Court; Monsignor Héctor Rafael Rodríguez Rodríguez, Archbishop of Santiago and president of the Dominican Episcopal Conference; and communicators Luisin Mejía, president of Centro Caribe Sport and IOC member, and Percio Maldonado. President Abinader underscored the importance of citizen oversight, noting that the integrity and experience of the commission members guarantee transparency at every stage of project execution.

The president also announced that bidding processes for the works would be launched the same day, following months of technical preparation by the Planning Directorate and the Ministry of Sports. The projects include the full renovation of the Olympic Center in San Pedro de Macorís, reconstruction of the sports complex in San Juan de la Maguana, construction of 23 multipurpose sports roofs across municipalities, and the comprehensive rehabilitation of the Olympic Center in La Vega. Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz stated that these investments will help close long-standing infrastructure gaps and generate social, cultural, and community benefits, particularly for youth and children.