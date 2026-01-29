Abinader hands national flag to Leones del Escogido for 2026 Caribbean Series

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader led the official ceremony to present the Dominican national flag to Leones del Escogido, the team that will represent the Dominican Republic at the 2026 Caribbean Series, scheduled to take place in Jalisco, Mexico. The event was held at the Ambassadors’ Hall of the National Palace, marking the country’s formal send-off ahead of the prestigious regional tournament.

During the ceremony, Abinader called on the scarlet team to compete with discipline, unity, and national pride, expressing confidence in the roster and reinforcements selected after Escogido was crowned two-time champion of the 2025–2026 LIDOM season. The president also highlighted pitcher Jeffry Yan, encouraging him to maintain his strong performance during the competition.

The 68th edition of the Caribbean Series, considered the most important baseball event in the region, will be held from February 1 to 6. Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting professional sports, while LIDOM president Vitellio Mejía highlighted cooperation between the State and sports organizations as a pillar of national identity. Eduardo Najri, president of Leones del Escogido, thanked Banco de Reservas for its continued support.