PGA TOUR Americas Finale strengthens sports tourism in the Dominican Republic

Piñero’s Real Estate & Golf division announced that the Dominican Republic will host the 2026 PGA TOUR Americas season finale, with the championship round to be played at PGA Ocean’s 4, located within the Playa Nueva Romana residential community. The announcement reinforces the country’s growing reputation as a leading destination for high-level sports tourism and positions PGA Ocean’s 4 as a premier venue for international competitive golf.

The PGA Ocean’s 4 Tour Championship, sponsored by Scotiabank, will take place from October 15 to 18, 2026, closing a season that includes 15 tournaments across nine countries in the Americas. The final event will feature the top 60 players in the circuit’s points standings, all competing for 10 Korn Ferry Tour cards for the 2027 season, making the tournament a decisive milestone in the professional careers of participating golfers.

According to the Ministry of Tourism (MITUR), the Dominican Republic receives between 250,000 and 300,000 golf tourists annually, generating more than US$400 million in economic impact. Hosting the PGA TOUR Americas finale highlights the country’s strong tourism and sports infrastructure, global visibility, and appeal to high-spending international visitors. PGA Ocean’s 4—the only PGA of America–affiliated course in the country—features an 18-hole championship course and a lighted executive course, set along the Caribbean coast, solidifying its status as one of the region’s top golf destinations.