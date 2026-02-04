Government delivers RD$250 million to support athletes ahead of Santo Domingo 2026 Games

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Ministry of Sports has allocated 250 million pesos (approximately US$3.9 million) to support athlete preparation for the upcoming Central American and Caribbean Games, scheduled to take place in Santo Domingo from July 24 to August 8. The funds will be used for national and international training programs and to hire coaches, with the aim of ensuring the country’s strong performance in the multi-sport event.

Sports Minister Kelvin Cruz emphasized that this funding is an investment in the growth and development of Dominican sports, with the goal of showcasing local talent at the games and beyond, including the Santo Domingo 2026 Central American and Caribbean Games. This marks the third time the Ministry has collaborated with the Dominican Olympic Committee (COD) to provide such support, fulfilling a directive from President Luis Abinader.

In total, the government has provided about 565 million pesos (around US$8.4 million) for the preparation efforts. Cruz highlighted that funds will also be used to hire qualified coaches from both Dominican and foreign backgrounds, which is crucial for achieving outstanding results.

COD President Garibaldy Bautista expressed the country’s strong commitment to organizing the 25th edition of the Games, which will mark 100 years since their inception. He urged federations to continue training and competitions to reach the goal of winning exceptional medals.

The Games are expected to feature over 6,000 athletes, with competitions taking place not only in the main venue in Santo Domingo but also in provinces such as Santiago, Peravia, Monseñor Nouel, and La Altagracia. Santo Domingo previously hosted the event in 1974, and Santiago in 1986.