Arajet named official airline of Dominican Baseball Federation national teams

Santo Domingo.- Dominican low-cost airline Arajet has been named the official airline of the Dominican Baseball Federation (FEDOM) for all national teams, strengthening its commitment to the development and international promotion of Dominican baseball.

According to a statement, the strategic alliance aims to support FEDOM’s initiatives focused on the growth, sustainability, and global projection of Dominican baseball, while recognizing its social impact and the role of Dominican baseball players as ambassadors of the Dominican Republic worldwide.

The agreement was signed by Arajet CEO Víctor Pacheco Méndez, FEDOM president Juan Núñez Nepomuceno, Nelson Cruz, general manager of the Dominican team for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, and Miguel Medina, CEO of Grupo de Medios Panorama, the entity responsible for FEDOM’s marketing representation.

Pacheco Méndez described the partnership as a natural extension of Arajet’s corporate values, noting that just as baseball has taken the Dominican Republic to major international stages, the airline connects the country with the region and the world. He emphasized Arajet’s belief in sports as a driver of inspiration, discipline, and national pride.

FEDOM president Juan Núñez highlighted that the agreement will benefit Dominican national teams by facilitating participation in more international tournaments through Arajet’s route network and logistical support.

Nelson Cruz welcomed the alliance, stating that it reflects the importance of private-sector involvement in supporting Dominican baseball and sports in general as engines of social and economic development.